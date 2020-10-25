ENDSARS: PFN holds black Sunday service in Warri,

Mourns killing of protesters
BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME
WARRI: Christians under the aegis of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, yesterday held a black Sunday service in Warri, Delta state, to mourn the killing of protesting young Nigerians by security agents during the ENDSARS protest in the country.
Chairman of PFN in the state, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi and the National Vice President, South South, of the PFN , Bishop Simeon Okah in their separate speeches at the Black Sunday service at the Flock of Christ Mission , Warri, said the protests against corruption, maladministration, police brutality were answers to prayers of the church for good governance.
They urged youths to continue to take legitimate steps to demand for a better country.
READ ALSO:Schools in Ibadan reopen after EndSARS protests
Bishop Enakirerhi in his message titled “ Why God allows protests “, told the congregation that were mostly decked in black attire that God permitted protest to express grievance against ills of constituted authorities, adding that Moses and Aaron led protest against oppression of the Israelites by the government of King Pharaoh in the book of Exodus for their ( Israelites ) freedom.
He said Christian should resist bad policies of the state, adding that the 1999 constitution should be reviewed to give all sections of the country a sense of equity and justice.
Bishop Enakirerhi further enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to accede to demands of the youths for a better police and healthy nation.