EndSARS: NUJ calls for restraint, insists on dialogue

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, Enugu State Chapter has called on youths and security operatives to exercise restraint to allow government find a lasting solution to the challenges brought about by the #EndSARS protests.

The Caretaker Chairman of the union in the state, Comrade Chinedu Adonu in a statement issued to journalists in Enugu on Friday condemned the continued vandalism of public properties by youths under the #EndSARS protests.

He equally condemned the use of excessive force on the protesting youths by the security agencies.

The statement reads in part: “The Nigeria union of journalists Enugu State council appeals to youths to refrain from acts that could lead to break down of law and order while carrying out their protest in the state.

“We vehemently condemn killing of protesters by security agencies and appeal to the youths of Enugu state involves in destroying properties in the state to have a rethink.

The properties belong to all of us. We should stand against hoodlums among us destroying our properties.

The union also commended the steps taken by the state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who it said were right steps in ensuring lasting peace in the state.

“The union wishes to commend the state Governor Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for setting up a panel of inquiry to address the police brutality and inhuman treatment on citizens and assuring the paying of compensation to victims families.

While we commend the state government for its effort towards maintaining peace and attending to youths demands within the state, the union urges government to set aside funds to compensate victims of police brutality”.

The Union also warns those peddling false news on different platforms to stop misleading the citizenry.

