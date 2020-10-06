EndSARS: Naira Marley cancels planned protest

Kindly Share This Story:



By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has cancelled #EndSars protest scheduled to hold today Tuesday, October 6.

Following a statement made by the Inspector General of Police, informing Nigerian youths that their complaints on the issues on ground are being looked into, the singer took to Twitter to announce the new development.

Also read:

“We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest” he tweeted.

The IGP’s statement reads;

“The Force is irrevocably committed to changing these narratives and undertaking far-reaching reforms to reposition SARS and other Tactical Squads for better service delivery.

The Orders and restrictions on the operations of SARS and others already issued by the IGP are just the initial steps out of the many reforms planned for the Tactical Squads.

The Leadership of the NPF will work with the Ministry of Youth and other stakeholders, including Youth leaders, youth entrepreneurs, CSOs and others in formulating and implementing consensual reforms.

Today, Tuesday 6th October, 2020, by 11am, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: