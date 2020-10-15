Breaking News
#ENDSARS: Banning protests in Abuja not right, you did your campaign, elections – Davido

I never denied protesting - DavidoBy Nwafor Sunday

David Adedeji Adeleke, has reacted to the decision of the Federal Capital Territory Security Committee, to ban #ENDSARS protesters from protesting in the state.

The American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and multiple award-winning artiste, argued that campaigns and elections were allowed to take place amidst covid-19 pandemic, whereas peaceful protests from Nigerian youths would not be allowed.

“Can’t protest but y’all just had campaign rallies and conducted 2 elections recently!!! Do they think?? Wtf I’m ANGRY!!”, he said via his verified twitter handle.

Below is the order from FCT:

“While the committee recognizes the rights of citizens as regards freedom of association and movement as enshrined in the constitution, it has observed that the unruly conduct of the crowd and manner of demonstrations are in complete violation of the COVID-19 safety protocols which were put in place to safeguard the lives of citizens.

“These violations endanger the lives of not just the demonstrators, but also other citizens going about their legitimate concerns.”

