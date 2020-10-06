Electricity: FG spent N540bn on subsidy in 2019 — NERC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says the Federal Government spent N540 billion subsidizing electricity in 2019.

The commission further stressed on the need to put an end to subsidy in the sector.

NERC Vice-Chairman, Sanusi Garba, who spoke during an interview with TVC, stated that the amount spent on electricity subsidy should be channelled to the health sector.

Mr Garba also said that power users should pay for what they consume, instead of relying on government paying subsidy on electricity every year which is not in the best interest of Nigeria to continue shifting tariff review.

He further urged Nigerians to understand the need to end subsidy on electricity as well as review tariffs as the implication will result in service plummeting significantly.

