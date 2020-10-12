Dency records signs first artiste, targets more

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to boost the Nigerian entertainment industry, an indigenous record company, Dency records, has signed Isaac Success professionally known as Mr. 3riple, just as it disclosed plans to discover more talents in the country.

The company, while describing Mr. 3riple as a multi-talented artiste, said that he has great potentials that puts him above several other artistes in the country.

At a short signing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of Dency records, Destiny Iruh, stated that the company decided to bring the artiste to the music record family after discovering its skills.

Iruh expressed confidence in the attitude, humility and passion shown so far by the new signee, saying, Mr 3riple is a great song writer, dancer and singer.

The Dency record boss state that signing of Mr 3riple was an indication of plans the company has for the music industry particularly discovering talents that could further boost Nigeria entertainment sector.

He noted that the firm aim was to support and serve as a platform that would enable talented Nigerians have a platform to achieve their dreams in the country.

“Dency Record exists to make known the artists who create. Our label manages the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of the products we create.

“Our desired goal is to operate with a high standard of excellence in business organization and effectively manage music licensing and copyright processes, song promotion, royalty collection, and key partnerships around the world”, Iruh added.

In an interview after joining the record firm, Mr. 3riple promised Nigerians that he had prepared several blockbusters that would be released gradually to inspire music lovers.

According to him, the new singles line up by the company will be heating the air waves in a few weeks from now.

The artiste, however, commended Nigerian producers, record label owners and artiste for their relentless efforts in selling the countries good image and brand globally.

He added: “It was more of a celebration than a signing that one will wonder what it is that these men have discovered”.

