Davido, Skales, others blast Desmond Elliot over social media regulation

Davido, Skales, Super Eagles Player-John Ogu and many Nigerians have reacted to the video of popular actor turned lawmaker, Desmond Elliot allegedly pushing for social media regulation.

Recall that few days ago, Desmond Elliot was called out on Twitter over calling for an anti-social media bill. The actor turned politician however denied the allegations.

Well, a video that captured the moment the lawmaker representing Surulere constituency in Lagos, Desmond Elliot called for social media regulation has been making the rounds online.

“In the next five years, there will be no Nigeria if we don’t act now”, he said in the new video.

He also complained bitterly about how children insult politicians on social media at will. “Culture has gone”, he lamented.

He, however, seized the opportunity to plead with Nigerian celebrities, social media influencers and motivational speakers to “tune down on the hate narrative.”

Well, the actor cum politician has become a top trending gist on Twitter as Nigerians and celebrities alike have joined in criticising him.

Music superstar Davido wrote; “Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious childhood memories he gave us in movies …”

Popular singer Skales tweeted “Desmond Elliot tho… can’t trust anyone in politics. Kai e fall my hand”

Super Eagles footballer, John Ogu tweeted; “Desmond Elliot called us all CHILDREN. Just imagine!!!! I’m happy he has advised we go get our PVC. E go shock them all when the time reach. The same Social media you used in campaigning, the same Influencers he paid to campaign for him and the same youth who voted for him have all turned CHILDREN in his eyes. Desmond elliot wey be say Na only bucket of water he buy take use as hand sanitizer for him area during COVID wants to tell us how to use Social Media”.

@dehkunle tweeted “Desmond Elliot and other politicians stopped supporting us since the day we demanded that their outrageous salaries should be reduced.”

@Fwmezz_vv wrote, “Desmond Elliot is more concerned about Respect, The army shooting at peaceful protesters did not annoy him, what annoyed him was people showing their anger at the event.”

@BiyiThePlug tweeted “Desmond Elliot wey join politics yesterday dey call us children, just imagine.”

@kusssman wrote “People are dying and Desmond Elliot is concerned about our culture and respect for elders. iberiberism”

