Curfew in Ilorin now 6pm to 8am ― Governor AbdulRazaq

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has relaxed 24 hrs curfew in Ilorin to between 6 pm and 8 am.

This means that residents can now move around between 8 am and 6 pm daily within the metropolis until further notice.

The review of the curfew was consequent upon the security council meeting he held with heads of the security agencies in the state Sunday evening.

This is contained in the press statement issued by his Chief press secretary Rafiu Ajakaye Monday morning.

The statement said, “A review of the situation in the Ilorin metropolis suggested a relative calm. The meeting observed that the objective of the curfew has largely been achieved as the misguided elements who looted and vandalised public and private properties have been pushed back and normalcy restored.

“Consequently, the security council resolved to relax the curfew from 24 hours to between 6 pm and 8 am daily until further notice. This means members of the public can move around between 8 am and 6 pm daily within the metropolis.

“Even so, the government will continue to review the situation and take decisions that are in the best interest of the state”

Recall that the government imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ilorin metropolis Friday midnight to halt the looting of government warehouse, shops and malls by hoodlums who took over the streets.

Since Saturday, Police Commissioner in the state, Kayode Egbetokun said some of the hoodlums who participated in the looting had been arrested while the arrest was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, soldiers and other security agencies have been deployed to strategic parts of the state capital to restore normalcy.

Vanguard

