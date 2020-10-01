Breaking News
Breaking: Police arrest over 30 #RevolutionNow Protesters

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerian security officers have stormed the arena where #RevolutionNow protesters are demanding an end to bad governance and leadership, to arrest protesters.

Numerically, about thirty, (30) persons have been arrested by Police. Reacting to the protest, Agba Jalingo “We are tired of Buhari and we want to tell the whole world that we are tired. Even with all the police mobilisation, we are here to show them our determination to confront this government.

“We are not going to be afraid of them. We will protest regardless of what they do. Nigerians are tired of bearing the burden that Buhari keeps piling on us, they must reverse the increase in fuel price, end ASUU strike.”

Vanguard

