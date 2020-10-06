(BREAKING) EndSARS: Naira Marley cancels planned protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has canceled #EndSars protest scheduled to hold today, Tuesday, October 6.

Following a statement made by the Inspector General of Police, informing Nigerian youths that their complaints on the issues on ground are being looked into, the singer took to twitter to announce the new development.

“We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest” he tweeted.

If they don’t arrange themselves we will rearrange them..so we will give them a week and if we don’t see any changes we will make changes.#EndSARSBrutality #EndPoliceBrutality #TogetherWeCan — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 6, 2020

The IGP’s statement reads;

“The Force is irrevocably committed to changing these narratives and undertaking far-reaching reforms to reposition SARS and other Tactical Squads for better service delivery.

The Orders and restrictions on the operations of SARS and others already issued by the IGP are just the initial steps out of the many reforms planned for the Tactical Squads.

The Leadership of the NPF will work with the Ministry of Youth and other stakeholders, including Youth leaders, youth entrepreneurs, CSOs and others in formulating and implementing consensual reforms.

Well, as expected this new development generated mixed reactions from Nigerians on twitter. Here are a few of them;

@seyistorm wrote: “I’ve never taken Naira Marley seriously for any reason, He planned a protest, some of us didn’t go to work today just because we wanted to protest against the Nigerian police especially the Sars official, only for him to cancel it this morning”

@Tee_Classiquem1 wrote “Nigerian police intentionally released Naira Marley knowing fully well a day will come where he would want to lead a protest against them, then they’ll threaten him with his case file so that he can stop the movement… Think about it”

@iam_zara0 wrote “So Naira Marley’s proposed protest was meant to hold today but he canceled it saying he’s having a chat with the Nigerian police. Set awon the NEGOTIATOR. 😂

Well What do y’all expect from someone who sang “JAPA”🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️”

@iamOkon wrote “Naira Marley is truly the Fela of our time. Man not only went to prison and came back but now the Nigerian police is begging him not to lead a protest + having an IG Live with him by 11am.

Naira Marley aka The people’s president! Marlians!”

@royzkingkin wrote “NigeriaN Police Force and Naira Marley wan dey whine us ni sha.”

Vanguard

