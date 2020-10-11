Breaking: Akeredolu defeats Jegede, Ajayi, others, leads with 53,380 votes in 14 councils

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the Ondo state governorship election, governor Rotimi Akeredolu maintained the lead in the Saturday election.

Akeredolu is leading with 53,380 votes in 14 councils so far released by INEC.

The incumbent has scored 213,251votes in 14 councils while Eyitayo Jegede polled 159,871 votes. The deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Hon Agboola Ajayi got 44,175 votes.

Councils yet to be announced by the commission include that of Ondo West, Odigbo, Ilaje and Ese Odo.

RESULTS OF 14 COUNCILS

APC PDP ZLP

1) Akoko SE 9,419 4,003 2,004

2) Akoko SW 21,232 15,055 2,775

3) Ifedore 9,350 11,852 2,775

4) Owo 35,957 5,311 408

5) Ose 15,122 8,421 1,083

6) Irele 12,643 5,493 5,904

7) Akoko NE 16,572 8,380 3,532

8) Ile Oluji 13,287 9,231 1,971

9) Okitipupa 19,266 10,367 10,120

10) Idanre 11,286 7,499 3,623

11) Ondo East 6,485 4,049 3,221

12) Akoko NW 15,809 10,320 3,477

13) Akure North 9,546 12,263 1,046

14) Akure South 17,277 47,627 2,236

TOTAL 213,251 159,871

ZLP—44,175

MARGIN OF LEAD – 53,380 votes

