Ondo exco divided over vote of confidence in Akeredolu

•We stand with our gov — Ondo EXCO members

•It’s not an EXCO decision —Obe, Sowore

By Dayo Johnson

MEMBERS of the Ondo State Executive Council, yesterday, disagreed over a vote of confidence in Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

While some of the council members described Akeredolu as a courageous principal and a mentor, two commissioners insisted that it was not an exco decision.

In a statement, the Commissioners and other members of the state executive council commended the governor for the unprecedented progress under his leadership.

The statement reads: “As members of the State Executive Council, we have imbibed the principles of good governance, integrity, and commitment from the very best- Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

“The courage and exemplary leadership consistently displayed by Mr Governor continues to motivate and inspire us to fulfil our duties.

“Without hesitation, Mr Governor is a blessing to the good people of Ondo State. His leadership has been rewarding and inspirational.

“Governor Akeredolu is not only a worthy leader but also a national asset who passionately pursues the welfare of the country.

“This patriotic leadership is characterised by unwavering courage in leading the people of the Sunshine State towards prosperity and progress.

“As Mr Governor’s foot soldiers, we take immense pride in being under his leadership Witnessing his dedication, sleepless nights, and commitment to protecting and serving the people of the state, despite numerous challenges in the past, is truly admirable.

“His leadership embodies compassion, vision, and commitment to development, progress, and peace.”

“Therefore, we unanimously declare our unflinching trust in Mr. Governor and endorse his impactful leadership. As a united front, we remain steadfast in our support for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and pledge to continue working collaboratively towards the advancement and prosperity of the state”, they stated.

It’s not an EXCO decision—Obe, Sowore

But dismissing the vote of confidence in Akeredolu, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources and his counterpart in the Commerce and Industry, Messrs Razaq Obe and Allen Sowore, said they were not aware of the decision.

When contacted, Mr Obe said: “I’m in Lagos as I speak to you, I left Akure yesterday (Wednesday) to attend a conference and I communicated that to the Chief of Staff before I left.

“Later, they were asking for my signature to be appended on a document, they called it a vote of confidence and I asked whether somebody could share a copy with me so that I would know before my signature.

“I don’t know about it, so I did not send the signature. No executive meeting was held.

Also reacting, Mr Sowore said: “The point is that I’m not around in the state, the vote passed by the members of the cabinet in the state, in a situation like this, does not count, because, in the first place, we are the appointees of Mr Governor, we can’t even say that we don’t have confidence in him. Anybody who doesn’t have confidence in the governor has to resign. Passing a vote of confidence, as far as I’m concerned, does not make sense. We don’t have the power to remove the governor as members of the cabinet.”