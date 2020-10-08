BBNaija lockdown winner, Laycon makes case for Nigerian youths

Kindly Share This Story:

…as he visits Ogun CP

By Benjamin Njoku

The winner of the 5th edition of the BBNaija reality TV show, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly called Laycon who was recently appointed the Youth Ambassador of Ogun state by the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has hit the ground running as he stormed the office of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun on Thursday to strengthen the relationship between the Force and the youth constituency in the state.

While speaking during the visit, Laycon expressed concern over the issues of Police brutality in the country, pleading with the Policemen not to make themselves too fearful for the citizens to approach in times of need.

In his words, “The popular ‘Police is your Friend’ mantra is different from what many citizens experience in the hands of Police officers. ”

“I usually get scared whenever I see policemen as a result of the unjust treatment I have experienced in the past . It baffles me why I would be scared of those that are meant to protect me. ”

“People should have confidence in the Police Force and not fear at the sight of them without wrongdoing.”

Fear for men of the Nigeria Police Force is majorly from the brutality many have suffered over the years with little or no consequences.

But now, as the Youth Ambassador in Ogun State, I hope to see this become a thing of the past while I give my support to the Force in whatever way it is requires”.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police assured the youth ambassador that the Police Force does not condone acts of brutality by its officers, adding that the Force had a special unit that investigates cases of Police brutality and takes necessary actions against officers found guilty.

