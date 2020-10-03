BBNaija 2020: Laycon yet to speak with Erica after leaving the house, says he has been busy

Kindly Share This Story:

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon has said he is yet to speak with Erica after leaving the reality show.

Laycon who had an altercation with Erica, leading to her disqualification, told the BBC, that he has not spoken to her because he is very busy prioritizing and ‘adjusting to his new schedule.

He said, ”I have not spoken to Erica, in fact, I don’t have a phone. Anything I am using now I just collected it to make sure that I am online to do all these processes.

”I have not had time to buzz people because things I am trying to run are plenty. I am still recording songs in between interviews and I still have to sleep.”

When asked if there are plans to sit and talk to Erica when he has the time, Laycon said,” it might happen but right now my priority is adjusting to the new life and moving forward. When I calm down I will think of how to deal with things that have happened.

The UNILAG graduate who maintained that he was not responsible for Erica’s disqualification said he avoided the conversation about her ‘trying to kiss him because he would not want her to blow up the conversation and react in a way that might have led to another strike.

”I had no idea what was happening a night before her disqualification. I just had to control how I would react because I feel she is a wonderful person and she was not herself that night.

”I would have addressed the kissing conversation if I felt like it would not escalate to a point where a huge argument will emerge, bearing in mind that she was on two strikes already.”

