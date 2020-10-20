Breaking News
Arik Air cancels Oct. 21 flights

Arik Air

The management of Arik Air has announced the cancellation of all its flight operations for Wednesday, Oct. 21 due to the 24-hour curfew  imposed on the residents of  Lagos State by the state government with effect from 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct.20, 2020.

Mr Adebanji Ola, the Communications Manager of Arik Air,  said  in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday  all booked passengers on the cancelled flights are advised to reschedule their flights for later dates at no extra cost.

Recall  that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of  Lagos State had  on Oct. 20  announced a 24-hour curfew effective from 4:00p.m. on Tuesday.

This was due to reports that  some hoodlums had allegedly hijacked the peaceful protests being spareheaded  by #EndSARs protesters  against  the violations of human rights of innocent Nigerians in parts of the state.

It was also reported that some of the  hoodlums had burnt a police station and other public buildings  in parts of the state.

