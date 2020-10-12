Akeredolu’s victory reinforces conviction of Edo loss as own goal – Lagos APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos has said that the re-election of Ondo State Governor, Olurotimi Akeredolu in the last Saturday governorship election has reinforced its conviction that the loss of Edo State was an own goal which is not beyond redemption in the near future.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Seye Oladejo made the remark in a congratulatory message to Akeredolu on his electoral victory.

According to Oladejo: “The victory of the ruling APC shows that the opposition is no match whenever we have all hands on deck working for the overall interest of the party. It reinforces our conviction that the loss of Edo state was an own goal which is not beyond redemption in the near future.

“The victory is a referendum on his sterling performance in the first term to the commendation and appreciation of the good people of Ondo State, but to the consternation and bewilderment of his political opponents. His victory is a further testimony of Ondo State as progressive that is desirous and deserving of good governance.

“The majority endorsement of Akeredolu is a challenge to build on his past achievements and address the yearnings of the people.”

“By the same token, we congratulate Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu who as the chairman of the Ondo state Campaign council for Governorship election brought his Midas touch to bear to ensure the desired result.”

Vanguard

