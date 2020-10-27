AIB recommends over 100 safety, preventions to avert air space accident — CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), on Tuesday, says it has so far recommended over 100 standard safety and accident prevention to avert air space accidents in the country.

AIB Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Akin Olateru said the recommendations were under the period of 2007 till date.

Olateru stated this while speaking with newsmen during the AIB Regional Enlightenment Symposium in Kano.

The CEO represented by his General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi said the agency has also published 32 Final Airspace Accident Report from 2017 till date in addition to four more reports it would soon release to the public domain.

Also read:

According to him, “We published 60 final accident report since inception in 2007. The 32 reports represent about 62 per cent of the total published reports. Four more reports were concluded and would soon be released to the public.

“We also presented over 100 standard safety and accident prevention recommendations within the period under review. Accident reports and recommendations are critical towards promoting safety and prevention of accident.

“Discovery and establishing causes of airspace accidents are key to ensuring safety in the airspace,” Olateru said.

He further said that the agency had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with France, Benin Republic and Saudi Arabia on airspace safety, to enable the agency to go and conduct an investigation on aircraft that involved in an accident in the countries.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Kano State Government (SSG), Usman Alhaji represented by Sagir Muhammad applauded the sensitization exercise saying proper and regular education of airline passengers and operators to enhance air transportation safety and would curb airspace accident in the country.

In attendance at the symposium were various stakeholders including representatives of the police, FRSC, NAMA, Customs, Nigerian Army, NSCDC and aviation agencies among others.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: