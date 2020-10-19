Breaking News
Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.63m

Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.63mThe total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent has reached 1,636,748 as of Sunday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, a specialised healthcare agency of African Union Commission, said in a statement that the number of deaths due to illnesses related to the pandemic reached 39,559 as of Sunday afternoon.

According to the Africa CDC, the number of people that have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent has reached 1,347,199.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths.

According to the Africa CDC, the Northern Africa region is the second most affected African region.

