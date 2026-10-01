Plateau gov pardons 130 inmates, commutes 4 death sentences

Mutfwang

By Golok Nanmwa

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has granted absolute pardon to 130 inmates across custodial facilities in the state, while commuting the death sentences of four others to life imprisonment.

The governor announced the exercise of his prerogative of mercy on Thursday as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

Mutfwang, in a goodwill message to Plateau citizens and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, said the decision followed due consultation with the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

“In exercising the powers conferred upon him by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, Governor Mutfwang after due consultation with the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, has granted absolute pardon to 130 inmates, while four inmates serving death sentence had their sentences reduced to life imprisonment,” he said.

The governor said the Independence anniversary provided an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the nation’s journey since independence and honour the sacrifices of past leaders.

He said it was also a time to “acknowledge the challenges confronting the nation, celebrate its achievements and renew their collective faith in the promise of a stronger, united and prosperous Nigeria.”

Mutfwang urged Nigerians to honour the legacy of the nation’s founding fathers by preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

According to him, “The responsibility of nation-building has passed from one generation to another and every citizen has a role to play in building a peaceful, stable and prosperous country.”

The governor said, “Nigeria’s strength lies in the collective determination of its citizens to rise above differences and build a nation in which every citizen has a sense of belonging and an opportunity to fulfil his or her aspirations.”

He also acknowledged the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in sustaining the unity and stability of the country and advancing the Nigerian project.

Mutfwang said he “commended the President’s continued emphasis on national cohesion, peace, economic development and the collective responsibility of Nigerians to build a stronger nation.”

On Plateau State, the governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to building a state where citizens could pursue their aspirations in an atmosphere of peace, security, justice and inclusive development.

He said, “I commend the people of Plateau State for their resilience, patience, patriotism and invaluable contributions to the development of the State and the nation.”

Mutfwang urged the people of the state to “keep faith in the Nigerian project despite the challenges confronting the nation.”

He wished Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora a peaceful, meaningful and memorable 66th Independence Anniversary.

The governor urged citizens to “continue to believe in Nigeria and contribute their quota towards building a nation worthy of the sacrifices of our heroes past and the aspirations of generations yet unborn.”