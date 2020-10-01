Adefulire, Amokachi, DJ Cuppy, others to join Siju Iluyomade in 2020 Arise Walk for Life

Kindly Share This Story:

50 clusters to include isolation centres

With over 10 years of putting the event together, plans are in top gear by organisers of Arise Walk for Life, a yearly global initiative specially dedicated to Nigerians to keep up with their health in general.

According to Dr Siju Iluyomade, founder of Arise Women, a “purely humanitarian foundation”, the anticipation for this year’s edition, scheduled for October 17, has been very tremendous despite disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of individuals including prominent Nigerians in business, politics, entertainment and also the vineyard of the Lord have traditionally participated in the health awareness walking event, billed to commence at 7:00am in over 50 clusters across Nigeria, London, United States of America, Canada and various isolation centres, with each cluster having a minimum of 25 persons amongst whom are influencers and celebrities that have always been part of Arise.

Others are to include the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on sports and Super Eagles legend, Daniel Amokachi; Olympic Gold medalist and sports administrator Mary Onyali; former deputy governor of Lagos State and special adviser to the president on sustainable development goals, Her Excellency Adejoke Orelope Adefulire; popular Disc Jockeys, Humility and Xclusive, Kaffy, DJ Cuppy, Bimbo Akintola, Nathaniel Bassey, Peter Rufai, and others.

Given health protocols as stipulated by the presidential task force and Lagos State government, this year’s edition themed ‘Staying Alive’, is expected to be streamed LIVE online from the starting point to the finishing line, to further encourage many Nigerians who could not join the Walk.

In a statement to the media, Iluyomade said exercise seems to be too complex, coupled with the ever busy attitude of people peculiar to this part of the world. “However, just a 75-minute brisk walk could do a lot for your overall health, especially if you do it regularly. No wonder one of the greatest men in the world, Friedrich Nietzsche said… All truly great thoughts are conceived while walking”, she added.

As usual, the Arise Walk for Life is billed to precede the Arise flagship event, the Arise Women Conference scheduled for October 31; with attendees including individuals of various religions, tribes and ethnicities. Wives of serving and former governors, federal and state legislators, captains of industries, International guests and technocrats will be in attendance to share from their wealth of experience.

Vanguard

