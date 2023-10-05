Sunny Ade makes society comeback at Siju Iluyomade’s mother’s 90th

By Morenike Taire

The undisputed king of the Juju genre of music, Sunny Ade, brought back memories of his golden old days as he serenaded guests at the high-octane 90th birthday party of Madam Henrietta Bamidele Adejumo last weekend.

Adejumo, the mother of the Convener, Arise Women, Siju Iluyomade, played host to the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs, and former Lagos Deputy Governor, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, former ministers Nike Akande, Odein Ajumogobia, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, former Cross River First Lady, Onari Duke, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Serah Sosan, Hajia Bola Shagaya, and Erelu Abiola-Dosunmu, amongst numerous distinguished Nigerians.

The highlight of the event, held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, was the mounting of the stage by King Sunny Ade, whose performance threw the crowd into an unprecedented frenzy, following effervescent performances by live bands and musical star Mike Abdul.

The celebration had started with a church service at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, before the clergywoman led her four siblings, Segun. Lanre, Demola, and Lande to the Eko Hotel reception, where they entertained their ecstatic guests in a fascinating parade of pink and white attire and fashion statements to celebrate the nonagenarian.

Like her daughter, the celebrant had risen in her church from assistant secretary to chairman of the Cathedral Ladies Armour Bearers between 2010 and 2015. No fewer than nine clergymen, led by the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Senasu Okupevi, offered prayers to the celebrant and family members.

It was an atmosphere of fun, laughter, and dance at the reception, which was anchored by two popular event comperes, IK Osakioduwa and Ali Baba.