9 persons feared dead as two tankers collide, explode on Osun highway

By Shina Abubakar

No fewer than nine persons were, yesterday, feared dead in a multiple auto accident along Ilesa-Akure highway after two fully loaded tankers collided and went up in flame.

It was gathered that the accident that occurred around 11 am at Erin Ijesa, in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State, involved 11 vehicles.

Investigation revealed that the two tankers, from opposite direction, collided while one was attempting to overtake other vehicles and went up in flame, which affected about nine other vehicles in the process.

Many travellers and other road users were stranded for hours following the resultant gridlock, as officials of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, had hectic time controlling and diverting traffic through Ipetu Ijesa town to ease the gridlock.

An eyewitness, Wale Ademola, said: ”Many people were burnt to death and some were injured in the inferno. But I don’t know how many persons were involved.”

However, Federal Fire Service spokesperson in the state, Basiri Adijat, while confirming the incident, said nine victims were burnt in the inferno while another victim was currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

“Our men responded to a distress call this morning (yesterday) of a collision between two trailers at Ilesa-Akure express road, Ssun State, resulting in fire outbreak. Nine casualties were recorded with one receiving treatment in the hospital. The fire also razed 11 vehicles,” she said

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development but said she could not give the number of casualties yet.

