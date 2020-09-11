Yobe Gov inaugurates construction of houses for IDPs

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Mai-Mala Buni on Friday in Damaturu inaugurated the construction of 15 units of two-bedroom semi-detached houses for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Buni noted that the project was sponsored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) Joint Venture (JV), Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCO) and Total Nigeria Plc.

Represented by Alhaji Bukar Dauda, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, he described the gesture as a historic milestone in the state’s effort for resettlement, rehabilitation and reconstruction drive.

“No doubt, when completed the 15 units of two-bedroom houses would bring succour to the families of the beneficiaries.

“In this regard, we would like to express our appreciation to Shell Nigeria Limited, Total and NNPC on this noble objective of providing permanent shelter to the victims of insurgency in Yobe State.”, he added.

Buni urged all corporate bodies and well-to-do individuals to emulate the gesture.

ALSO READ: Benue IDPs get palliatives as state SEMA expresses concern over stolen items

In his remarks, Mustapha Abubakar, the Managing Director ‘AB Energy Resources Limited’ and one of the project managers also commended NNPC, Total Nigeria Plc and SPDC JV for the notable project.

He said the shelter intervention was aimed at providing immediate and medium-term relief to vulnerable host populations and IDPs In selected communities in the state.

“It is a part of the NNPC’s initiative to provide immediate relief and critical sustainable community development that will positively impact the lives of the IDPs.

“And also to support early recovery and rehabilitation of impacted persons into the society.”, he said.

Abubakar called on the state government to support the programme by providing adequate security for speedy completion to put smile on the faces of the beneficiaries.

The NNPC in partnership with SPDC Joint Ventures has spent N315 million on the construction of new and upgrading of structures at Modu Mustapha Primary School Damaturu.

The projects executed are construction of four blocks of four classrooms, administrative block, renovation of one block of three classrooms, supply and installation of solar panels for uninterrupted power, drilling of borehole and reticulations and construction of 10 apartments of toilets among others. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: