2027: Yobe open to fair, transparent primaries – Gov Buni

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni said the All Progressives Congress (APC), is open to fair, credible and transparent primary election if there is no general agreement on the consensus mode.

He said the party has not foreclosed direct election to produce its candidates for the contestable offices for the 2027 general election.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mallam Mohammed Mamman.

“The emergence of Baba Mallam Wali as the preferred governatorial candidate of the party, followed the resolutions of the critical stakeholders meeting of the 23rd April 2026. He was endorsed and adopted as the preferred candidate, but if there is no general agreement, we shall adopt the election mode.

“This is not new. In 2019, l was nominated as a consensus candidate, a few other aspirants contested the decision, and we went for election where l emerged as the party’s candidate with a very wide margin. We are ready to repeat that history if we cannot reach consensus”. Buni said.

The Governor explained that the party is still working on dialogue, ” we are talking to each other and reaching out to the stakeholders including the aspirants to arrive at an amicable solution”.

He further said as the Governor of the state, “l will be the happiest person to see the state and party peaceful and united, we remain citizens of Yobe state, and members of APC. My expectation is to see us more united and collectively working for our candidates to win the 2027 general election.

“As a founding member, former Secretary and National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, “the unity and progress of the party means so much to me personally. I will continue to support and protect the ideals of the party to remain Nigeria’s ruling political party”.

Buni expressed optimism that the aspirations for public offices in the state by the aspirants are driven by the desire to serve the people for a better and improved life.

“Yobe state is proudly a leading example of political transparency, internal and participatory democracy. We shall continue to uphold these principles to promote the policy of politics without bitterness.

“I am proud to say we are all into this decision together with the critical Stakeholders to agree and support the party in the state, after all, we are all working for the good of the state” Gov. Buni said.

He explained that the party would give everyone a sense of belonging, and to continue supporting whoever emerges as the party’s candidate for APC to win the presidential, governorship, all the national and state assembly seats in the state.

“I call on all APC members in the state to promote unity and generate more support for the party to remain Yobe and Nigeria’s ruling political party to deliver the state to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term bid and all other candidates of the All Progressives Congress”. The governor emphasized.

Our Correspondent report that two prominent members of the party in the state, former Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali and Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai have also obtained their Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to contest as Governor.

Both vowed to challenge Baba Mallam Wali, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government who was endorsed as preferred candidate, but the two other aspirants who opposed the endorsement are clamoring for direct primary election