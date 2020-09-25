Breaking News
Yemi Alade named UNDP Goodwill Ambassador

Yemi Alade

The United Nations Development Programme has named Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Yemi Alade, its goodwill ambassador on Wednesday.

Upon hearing the news, The ‘Jonny’ singer took to video to express her excitement at the prospect of championing the sustainable development goals of the UNDP and is ready to offer innovative solutions to diverse global issues.

The international superstar stated, “Women are among the 4 billion people who are trying to survive Covid-19 without any form of social protection.”

A bold statement as she vowed to lend her voice to the vulnerable and those most affected by the social-economic impact from the pandemic within her new role.

