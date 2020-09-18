Woman beats stepson to death in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A 29-year-old woman, Jamila Abubakar, has been arrested by operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), for allegedly beating her seven-year-old stepson, Muhammad Bashir to death.

NAPTIP Kano Zonal Commander, Shehu Umar who confirmed the development while speaking with newsmen in Kano, said the suspect was arrested, following tip-off information at about 1:00 p.m on Thursday.

Umar recalled that the suspect was once invited to NAPTIP some two months ago for incarcerating same victim (deceased) and at that was made to sign an undertaking not to repeat same.

According to him, “NAPTIP received information that the same victim that was rescued about two months ago at Tarauni Kasuwa Kano, was allegedly beating to death by his stepmother.

“Upon receiving information, operatives of NAPTIP swung into action and arrested the suspect.

“Previously, we received information that the suspect locked up her 7-year-old stepson in a room without food anytime the suspect as well as the husband sets for the day business.

“The suspect was invited and the victim was rescued by our team as a result.

“The victim was accommodated in NAPTIP shelter for one week for medication and was later reunited with his father.

“The parent wrote an undertaking that the victim would not be locked up again and promised to go along with him when set for business to avoid any eventuality.

“The case has been transferred to Kano Police Command for discrete investigation and prosecution,” Umar however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

