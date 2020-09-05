Wike commends Bauchi gov for road construction

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has commended his Bauchi state counterpart, Bala Mohammed over his achievements in the area of road construction despite dwindling resources in the face of Covid-19.

He commended Governor Mohammed while flagging off the construction of eleven township roads in Bauchi on Saturday.

“It is not an easy thing for a state with less IGR to embark on execution of developmental projects which is the reason for my coming to Bauchi today. My relationship with the Bauchi governor is strengthened by his desire to work for his people. Rivers state government will continue to support him to work for the happiness of the entire citizens of Bauchi state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Rivers state, it it my honour and privilege to be in Bauchi and perform the flagging off ceremony of township roads in Bauchi. These road projects is a welcome development and will contribute in improving the living conditions of the affected beneficiaries,” he said.

On his part, Bauchi state governor said that the flagging off for the construction of the eleven township roads was an opportunity to demonstrate the readiness of his administration towards promoting the importance of infrastructural development in the state.

He added that the township roads and drainages flagged off were carefully chosen based on need scrutiny and stakeholders consultations at grassroot level.

He said when the roads are completed, they will provide the needed accessibility in the towns and drain storm water which has been the main contributing factor to flooding in urban centres.

Mohammed reiterated the commitment of his administration towards continued intervention in infrastructural provision in both urban and rural areas of the state.

The roads flagged off by the visiting governor are Gwangwangwan road, Malamgoje to Bakin Kura, linking Muda Lawal market covering a distance of 3km, Bununu township road, 2.65km and Sade township road, 2.5km

The rest are Disina township road project and storm water drainages as well as 2 other major roads with a distance of about 1.65km.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

