Teenager remanded over house-breaking, stealing

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, has remanded a teenager, Olusola Taiwo, 18, over alleged house-breaking and stealing.

Police prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused person had on August 30, 2020, at about 5:30 am around Legacy hotel area, Okinni, broke into the house of one Tajudeen Olayiwola and stole automobile parts.

Some of the items allegedly stolen by Olusola include; two poles valued N200,000, Motor Disc valued N25,000, Motor Hub valued N35,000, two gear teeth valued N10,000, and a frame well-valued N8,000 all property valued N270,000.

He added that the offense committed by the suspect contravened sections 413 and 390(a) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun 2002.

However, the defendant pleaded guilty to the allegations leveled against him.

In his ruling, the Presiding Magistrate, Dr.Olusegu Ayilara ordered the remand of the accused person in Ilesa correctional center and adjourned the case till September 18, 2020, for the presentation of fact.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: