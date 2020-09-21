Senate PDP caucus hails Obaseki’s victory

Kindly Share This Story:

***Says PDP’s Victory Finally Buries Godfatherism

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate Caucus of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said Sunday that the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has finally buried Godfatherism.

In a statement, Sunday by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South, the Senators congratulated Governor Obaseki on his resounding victory in the governorship election in Edo State.

Senator Abaribe who noted that as sweet as the victory, it also signals new dawn and the ultimate end of Godfatherism in Nigeria politics.

Senator Abaribe who also hailed the PDP for its tenacity and resilience in the face of manifest intimidations said the victory further confirmed that power ultimately belongs to the people and not to some fanthom individuals who think they can play God and toy with the will and wishes of the people.

Abaribe said, “Going forward, I believe that the Edo people through their overwhelming endorsement of Governor Obaseki and PDP sent the right signal across, affirming that never again should any political party succumb to the undemocratic machination of some few, who like to play tin-god because of their supposedly rich pocket.

“This victory is a soothing balm not only for Edo people but also for the entire country especially against the backdrop of the excruciating sufferings and hardship foisted on the people by the All Progressive Congress (APC) led federal government.”

The Caucus has congratulated Governor Obaseki, the PDP family and urged the people of Ondo State to be ready to replicate what has happened in Edo State so that Nigeria will be returned to genuine and people-oriented democracy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

