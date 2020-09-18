Saudi Arabia set to begin Umrah for local pilgrims

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that the “resumption of Umrah will be done gradually depending on COVID-19 conditions.”

According to Haramain Sharifain, Umrah will first be resumed for locals (residents of Saudi Arabia) and that too will be allowed in ‘limited numbers’.

The source confirmed previous speculations that an application is being developed which will allow for registration of the pilgrim’s intended time and date for the performance of Umrah and also a negative COVID-19 PCR report will be a mandatory requirement. If the intending pilgrim fulfils all conditions then an “Umrah permit” will be issued.

Regarding the opening date of Umrah, the source said that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will announce the full mechanism in the coming days.

It will be recalled that Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the plans and procedures for the resumption of international flights from and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Interior in a series of tweets announced the decision of the gradual resumption of flights starting September 15, 2020, with the complete lifting of restrictions from January 1st, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

