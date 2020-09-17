Rivers community laments school’s state, says has only 2 teachers, pupils sit on bare floor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

AHEAD of imminent full resumption for schools over Covid-19, community leaders in Ogboloma, Abua Odual Local Government Area (LGA), have urged the Governor Nyesom Wike to rescue the community primary school from collapsed facilities and absence of teachers.

The Chairman, Ogboloma Community Development Committee (CDC), Tom Family, complained to Vanguard Thursday that pupils in the Community Primary School have no conducive environment to resume learning if the appeal was not met with timely intervention from the Rivers state government.

He said, “Due to prolonged neglect, the state of the primary school has deteriorated so much that it is no longer conducive for learning, especially in the face of COVID-19. The building is dilapidated, the roof blown off by recent windstorms.

“As we also make this appeal for the Governor’s intervention, Ogboloma Primary Schools has only two teachers seen on duty. Because of the bad state of the road to the community, teachers are apathetic to working here. We only see two.

“If they open schools this September or thereabout, our children in primary schools would have no where to learn and hardly any teacher to teach them. We are appealing to the Governor to come to our aid by way of renovation or upgrade of the school.

“At 41 I can attest that Ogboloma Primary School has suffered prolonged neglect by successive administrations.

“It is our hope that with Wike’s assurance of massive upgrade of schools with poor of failing infrastructures which we see manifesting in other places, succour we come our way.”

