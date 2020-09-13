Plastic Surgery is not for the rich alone – Dr. Femi Oladeji

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Femi Oladeji, the Chief Plastic Surgeon at LekkiHill Hospital (Home of LekkiHill Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery) has stated that the surgical procedure is not for the rich and affluent alone as many believe.

In an interview with Guardian Newspaper on Sunday, Dr. Femi noted that plastic surgery is not vanity but a health requirement for lots of people born with abnormality, accident victims or those with trauma.

“Some people miss the opportunity to amend the deformity at early stage, because they did not know that such treatment is available. Now, as adult, carrying such things around is embarrassing. It could be traumas, somebody has an accident or anything traumatic, from fight, injuries from anything or disaster, as a result, they have structural or functional defect, it is the plastic surgeon that is called to fix it.

“Somebody who has breast cancer may need surgery to remove that cancer. After such person has been treated and lucky to be alive, but wants the shape of the breast back, plastic surgeons are called to reconstruct a breast for such person.”

He further stated that when surgical procedures are done right and safety is considered first before beauty, it limits the rate of mortality.

“For example if somebody has diabetes and there is no deliberate step to control the diabetes first, then there is no surgery.

“Sometimes, some of them do not know they have these issues until they get here and because we are following standard by checking all traits, that is when they discover that they are hypertensive, diabetes etc for the first time. Someone who is so obese and feels it is just to go to LekkiHill And they would lose weight would be adequately advised.”

Speaking on the privacy policy for patients and keeping their identity anonymous, Dr. Femi stated that the hospital has a zero-tolerance for breach of privacy.

“Nigerians, especially very high and top persons, prefer to go abroad for cosmetic surgery, because they feel nobody will know they have done it. At LekkiHill, we take the privacy of clients seriously.

“What is more important to us is the happiness of our clients and not taking glory that we executed the job, so we take our clients privacy very seriously. What we prime is the excellent service we offer and the joy of our clients. We do not compromise that in any away.”

