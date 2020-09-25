Vanguard Logo

Photos: Bashir Ahmaad, Buhari’s aide marries Naeemah

The Personal Assistant on New Media, to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmaad, Friday took Naeemah as his wife.

Disclosing this via her twitter handle, the social media aide to the president, Mrs Laurreta Onochie, said: “This is that Special day when my son, Bashir Ahmaad, takes a gorgeous  damsel for a wife. “Many Congratulations to both of you. Look after each other.”

Reacting, Bashir said: “Dear my wife Naeeemah, as our beautiful life together begins today, I want you to know that I will love you as a sister, a best friend and most importantly a wife, for the rest of my life.”

See tweets below:

