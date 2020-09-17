PDP laments growing insecurity in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

It’s a general issue in the country — APC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), has expressed concern over the increasing wave of murder and kidnapping in the state.

The party called on Governor Kayode Fayemi to show more interest on the issue of security in the State, alleging that Ekiti State has recorded several cases of kidnapping and murder of prominent personalities within the last three weeks without an appropriate response from the state government.

The PDP, in a statement made available to journalists, by its State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Raphael Adeyanju in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, lamented that” the State government has neither taken any positive step nor come out forcefully to condemn the ugly development and assure the people of their safety.”

The opposition party also called on the Federal Government and all relevant security agencies to wake up to their responsibility of securing the lives and properties of the helpless citizens of Nigeria.

According to the party, ” It is the duty of every government, at every level to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of the citizens. In a situation where the government is incapable of performing this duty of securing its citizens’ lives, such government has completely failed and should not expect the trust and loyalty of the people ”

It alleged that both the Federal Government and Ekiti State Government have failed in their duty of protecting the people.

Adeyanju said, ” Before the inception of the present administration, Ekiti State had enjoyed relative peace, where people went about their normal businesses without any molestation. It is however disheartening that for the past one and half years, things have taken a radical turn for the worse.”

The PDP spokesperson also carpeted President Mohammad Buhari for his inability to tackle the problem of insecurity in the country, saying, “It is unfortunate that President Buhari who rode to power on the crest of a promised solution to the security challenges facing the country has become helpless in the face of the rampaging activities of the Book Haram terrorists, in the North-Eastern region of the country, while other criminal elements are busy terrorising innocent citizens down south.”

Adeyanju who described poverty and unemployment as the greatest forms of insecurity warned the Federal Government not to take the resilience of Nigerians for granted.

” There is a limit to which the people can endure this type of helplessness, hunger, and insecurity that are all induced by bad policies and lack of foresight by the present administration. The Federal Government and Ekiti State Government should wake up to their various responsibilities and stop testing the people’s patience “, he said.

Reacting, the All Progressive Congress, Publicity Secretary, in Ekiti State, Mr Ade Ajayi, described the cases of robbery and kidnappings being witnessed as a general issue in the country.

Ajayi said the occasional cases of abduction by bandits in Ekiti didn’t portray Fayemi’s government as a failure or doing nothing to address the situation.

“The APC government in Ekiti is doing well in ensuring that Ekiti is safe and that was why the government joined the southwest states to establish Amotekun Corps.

“In case the PDP is not aware, the recruitment into the Amotekun Corps is ongoing and they will work in collaboration with the police by the time they will be deployed across the state to secure our people.

“Let me remind the PDP that apart from misgovernance of the Ayodele Fayose led government, insecurity also chased away investors from Ekiti during their time, but that is not happening under Fayemi”, he said.

