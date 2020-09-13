Oligbo condemns hike in fuel price, electricity tariff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tony Nwankwo

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and frontline governorship aspirant for Anambra 2021, Amb. Vincent Oligbo, has joined well-meaning and concerned Nigerians to condemn the recent increase in prices of petrol and electricity tariffs.

He said the policy coupled with increase in Value Added Tax, VAT, will suffocate the economy more, considering the already existing adversities of Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

“For an economy that is trying to recover from the Covid-19 adversities, this policy comes at the worst of times,” Oligbo said.

ALSO READ:

He regrets that the policy will only succeed in widening the gap between the rich and the poor and deepening the poverty level of the country already classified as the poverty capital of the world.

The security expert warned that this policy is capable of igniting various types of insecurity if not quickly checked.

He called on the Federal Government to advance policies that will mitigate the negativities of Covid-19 rather than its acceleration.

The Anambra-born politician recalled that Nigeria, with the recent rating as the world’s capital for under-five deaths by UNICEF vis-a-vis the steady rise in Nigeria’s debt profile, are clear evidence of the failure of the Buhari-led APC government.

Oligbo, therefore, charged Nigerians to vote out APC governments at all levels for its failure to deliver on its campaign promises of taking Nigeria and her citizenry out of poverty.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: