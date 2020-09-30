OCT 1: Reps task leaders on commitment to public service

Kindly Share This Story:

…Commend Nigerians For Sustaining National Unity

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has tasked leaders at all levels in the country, to be more committed to public service and the development of the country.

The Caucus, also congratulated Nigerians for their steadfastness as the nation marks her 60th Independence anniversary on Thursday.

The Caucus, through its Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, described the ordinary Nigerian citizens as “the true heroes of our nationhood”.

The lawmakers, in an (independence) statement signed by the Minority Leader, “called for more commitment from leaders at all levels in the task of nation-building, especially at this critical period in our national history”.

The caucus stated that “for their perseverance and commitment in all spheres of life towards the unity, stability and development of the nation despite the prevailing economic, political and security challenges they face.”

“As we celebrate our nation’s landmark 60th independence anniversary, we must commend our citizens across board, for their commitment towards a united Nigeria, despite all odds.

“Over the years, our citizens have, in the face of political, economic, religious and security challenges, demonstrated an unmatched resilience towards the unity and survival of our nation; and we urge a redoubling of this sense of unity and love among our compatriots”.

The caucus, however, urged Nigerians “not to despair over the prevailing security and economic challenges, but continue to keep hope alive in the collective effort to pull the nation out of the wood”

Elumelu also called “on leaders at all levels, especially elected and appointed office holders to redouble their efforts, show more commitment towards the common good of the people and eschew divisive tendencies of nepotism, favouritism, discrimination, marginalization as well as corruption in the discharge of their duties.”

The caucus urged President Muhammadu Buhari “to use this 60th independence anniversary as a standpoint to act on the call by well-meaning Nigerians to rejig the nation’s economy and security architecture so as to end the violence and economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians.

The lawmakers however charged those behind the violent attacks in various parts of the country to have a rethink and understand that their actions cannot be justified under any guise.

The caucus, in the same vein, urged traditional institutions and religious bodies to intensify their efforts in providing leadership and engendering social virtues at their levels of engagement.

“Furthermore, our caucus commends the collective effort by Nigerians in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but counsels Nigerians not drop their guards because we are not yet free from the pandemic”

The Minority caucus prayed for the unity and development of our nation and wished Nigerians a happy independence celebration.

