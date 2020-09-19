Notice of disclaimer; Okama Infinity Nigeria Limited F-500 Encapsulator Technology

Kindly Share This Story:

We, at Okama Infinity Nigeria Limited, wish to bring to the notice of the general public the barefaced impersonation, fraudulent mixture and sale of our products: F-500 Encapsulator Agent and our Stainless-Steel Fire Extinguishers by some unscrupulous elements, who have flooded the market with the adulterated version of our company’s products.

We are an indigenous oil servicing company with over two decades of experience in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

We are the Sole Agent and Master Distributor to Hazard Control Technologies (HCT) Inc. USA, for the sales and distribution of F-500 EA in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Our product is an encapsulating technology under NFPA 18A section 7.7, which is suitable for fighting all classes of fire, especially hydrocarbon and lithium–ion battery fires. It is 4 to 5 times faster than other fire suppressants and biofriendly.

The impersonators and fraudsters are labelling their fake products with our name and address.

Please, the general public is hereby urged to desist from patronizing any company or anyone claiming to be our agent, except our company.

We are concerned about the safety and health issues that are most likely to arise as a result of the usage of the adulterated, ineffective and substandard chemicals in the fake products that are harmful to life, and the environment.

Thank you.

By: Okama Infinity Nigeria Limited in collaboration with our partners Hazard

Control Technologies Inc., USA.

Contact Number: 09016113535 and 08033463161

