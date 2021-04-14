Nigeria to commence pilot use of Fibergrate Reinforced Plastic technology in Oil, Gas production

Kindly Share This Story:

A breakthrough may have been made in Nigeria’s petroleum industry as the West African country is set to commence pilot deployment of Fibergrate Reinforced Plastic (FRP) technology in Oil and Gas production platforms.

When fully implemented, the FRP technology, which is said to be far more cost effective, would replace the metallic steel which is currently in use on offshore production platforms in the country.

Apart from cost advantage, the FRP, experts say, is safer, more reliable and much better in terms of environmental friendliness, among other consideration.

According to our findings, the approval for the commencement of the pilot deployment of FRP technology in the country was given last week, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 by the Department of Petroleum Resources of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The approval was given, through a letter, with reference number: DPR/E&S/SCAT/TA/484/161 and signed by Engr. Musa J.G, for Director/CEO, Department of Petroleum Resources.

Titled- “Approval to Deploy Fibergrate Reinforced Plastic (FRP),” the letter was addressed to Ambassador Victor Ita Okon, the Managing Director, Wrightlinks Logistics Limited of Plot 9, Police Housing Estate, Chinua Worlu Drive, Off Sani Abacha Road, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It stated that the approval was given, sequel to an application to that effect, dated September 17, 2020, written by the Management of the Company to the DPR.

The letter stated among other things that: “We note your intention to deploy Fibergrate Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Technology which could be used in place of the existing metallic steel currently in use on offshore production platforms in the country’s oil and gas industry.

“…Arising from the foregoing, the Department hereby grants you, one year pilot test approval.”

The letter also listed some of the expectations of the government on things to do by the company that would guarantee full implementation of the process after the one-year pilot exercise.

Among other things, the investor is to ensure that the Department’s representatives participate in the validation/verification of the technology of any Nigerian oil and gas facility; Engage and submit Certified Verification Agent (CVA) validation and verification plan, cost breakdown; Ensure compliance with Environmental Guidelines and Standards for the petroleum industry in Nigeria (EGASPIN).

