NITDA set to establish centre for Artificial Intelligence, robotics

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In a bid to achieve a robust digital economy, the National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA) is set to establish a Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

The DG NITDA Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi CCIE said the centre is going to be the state of the art facility for emerging technologies. He made this known while receiving delegates from Nile University led by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution Prof. Osman Nuri Aras at the Agency’s Corporate Headquarters, Abuja.

He stated that the Agency offers scholarships in areas that have a direct impact on the industry.

“Our focus is not to just have MSc or PhD but to add value to the industry”, the DG said Mal. Abdullahi added that it is important to strengthen the existing relationship with the institution so that there can be custom made courses to prepare us for future work.

According to NITDA boss, embedding relevant skills will better prepare the workforce to actively participate in the fourth industrial revolution.

He also commended the institution for its transition from physical learning to virtual learning within the first week of the lockdown, the method he encouraged other higher institutions of learning to emulate.

The institution said it is prepared to work with NITDA to ensure it produces students that are future proof as it has a speciality in machine learning, where 85 per cent of its MSc and PhD computer science students have their specialities in machinery and Artificial Intelligence.

