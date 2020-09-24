Breaking News
Nigerians in Diaspora set for virtual independence celebration

Backhome Productions a tv and commercial production firm based in Los Angeles, California has unfolded events for the NIgeria at 60 Independence Day celebrations to be held on 1st October 2020.

Prince Adewole A. Lipede, founder and owner of Backhome Productions, says that this year’s event which will be hosted by comedian Seyi Brown will be held virtually via zoom due to the covid 19 pandemic.

“We have been doing Nigeria independence in LA for the last 14 years with focus on culture, music and fashion with over 1000 in attendance each year.”

The last two years we have given away brand new cars as a raffle draw and this year participants will get the chance to win an iPhone 11 and other giveaway prizes in a raffle draw too.

The father of the day is the Ooni of Ife, and special guest is Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

Vanguard

