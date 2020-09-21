More troops, police deployed to Kaduna Airport Road, other strategic locations

Kindly Share This Story:

At the instance of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, troops of the Nigerian Army and police operatives have been deployed to Kaduna Airport Road on Sunday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deployment also covers some strategic locations, where aggressive operations by troops and police are in progress.

The deployment was aimed at beefing up security around the Kaduna Airport Road, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road Roundabout and the Nigerian Defence Academy Road.

The Nigerian Air Force will retain the duty of securing the immediate premises of the Kaduna Airport, its staff quarters and other critical aviation assets in the airport.

A meeting was held between the state government, the Army, Police, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and community leaders at Kutungare village, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

At the meeting, Gov. El-Rufai, represented by Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, challenged the community leaders to cooperate with the newly deployed troops and operatives.

“We are here to see for ourselves the ongoing aggressive fighting patrols by the newly deployed troops and police operatives in these locations.

“This will complement the Nigerian Air Force, who are working in the immediate airport environment, while the troops and operatives cover the general area,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the Garrison Commander, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Olusegun Abai, said communities have roles to play in enhancing security through information sharing and working harmoniously with security agencies.

He added that the army will be open to the communities in line with the principles of civil-military relations.

El-Rufia commended the Army for deploying troops to Juji village in Chikun LGA, following security challenges in the village and adjoining communities on the Kaduna Eastern Bypass.

The governor also praised the community leaders for their support to security agencies and the government.

He charged them to sustain the security information sharing mechanism in place, and also urged recourse to the law by aggrieved individuals and groups.

Vanguard News Nigeria

