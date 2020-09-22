MFM debunks purported message by Olukoya

Kindly Share This Story:

Arogbonlo Israel

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM, has debunked a viral message circulated on social media in the name of its founder and General Overseer, Pastor Daniel Olukoya as false and should be discarded by the members of the public.

In a statement signed by the Church spokesperson, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, the MFM claimed the purported message was sent by the sympathizers and wellwishers who felt the need to respond to the outburst by a woman (name withheld) making several false allegations about the ministry, the family of its General Overseer and pastors.

The statement partly read;

“This is to alert the general public, members and friends of the Mountain of Fire & Miracles Ministries that the General Overseer Dr.D.K Olukoya has neither sent out messages nor instructed anyone to reply on his behalf, as regards the current issues trending on the social space.

“Please note that any message received during this period were sent by sympathizers and wellwishers who felt the need to respond.

“Also, we understand your concerns and support for a man of God and the ministry; however let’s desist from sending such messages because Dr.Olukoya doesn’t want such materials circulated on his behalf.

“Thank you for your support and kind words in a time as this. Thank you and God bless you.”

According to him, the purported message written on behalf of the General Overseer goes thus;

“This is a message from Daniel Olukoya to all MFM members worldwide

“Hello, If you love MFM Ministries and believe in the God of this ministry, we would like your help.

“You probably have heard about a woman making several false allegations about our ministry, the family of our General Overseer and pastors who are doing their best to serve God. She also engaged false testifiers to call-in on her live show on YouTube. Thank God, YouTube has helped us to stop her from live streaming such shows but Facebook, Twitter, Periscope, Instagram, Telegram are still letting her continue her evil venture.

“The truth is that she is taking advantage of untrue information and past news to build followers for her YouTube channel which many do not know she is monetizing (that is, YouTube pays her for streaming). Besides this, she has had a history of fraud and currently still defrauding lots of people.

One good example of her fraud is seen at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-dupe-tijani. If she was raising fund for someone called Dupe Tijani, why are all the information on that page about herself, including her own picture? No picture of the person who needs the money. Already 65 people have ignorantly donated £2,878 and she wants £100,000. We have reported this to GoFundMe company.

“Also, she claims to be the director of a company (https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/10062975/persons-with-significant-control) based in Luton, England where she never declared PAYE or employs any staff as a company that is supposed to employ homecare and healthcare staff (http://rehobothhomecare.org/).

“She also founded 2 Churches (https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/officers/ZyiuMGLszpylSHZTGsa5r0RDT4A/appointments) and registered them as a business instead of non-profit. all within the space of 2 years. Simply to defraud her members.

Her history of fraud are numerous. And so this time, she has crossed the line. It wasn’t enough for her to defame the church, insult Dr. Daniel Olukoya and his wife or MFM pastors, she made terrible allegations about the child of the General Overseer, Elijah Olukoya (https://www.facebook.com/2423195601241365/videos/398542591306925/).

“In the UK, it is a very serious offence to publicize the identity of any child on any social platform thereby endangering them. Also, using the pictures of this family without consent on a monetized platform contravenes the UK Data Protection Law and the European GDPR Law. So you will agree with us that she has gone way too far.

“Remember, Acts 3:25 says, ‘The promises of God through his prophets are for you, and you share in the covenant which God made with your ancestors. As he said to Abraham, ‘Through your descendants, I will bless all the people on earth.’

“2 Chronicles 20:20 says, ‘And they rose early in the morning and went forth into the wilderness of Tekoa: and as they went forth, Jehoshaphat stood and said, Hear me, O Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem; Belief in the Lord your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper.’

“Your contribution is simple. Please sign and share this petition so that the UK government can look into this matter and bring her into accountability for all her false allegations and fraudulent ventures.g://chng.it/bLKWY5Qz.

Kindly mobilize the youth in the UK to sign this petiChurch.”

