Mali crisis: Osinbajo leaves for Accra for ECOWAS summit on Mali

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, early morning Tuesday, left Abuja for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, on the situation in Mali.

Osinbajo, who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit will join other leaders in the sub-region to discuss the political crisis in Mali and the security situation in the sub region at large.

According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the Accra meeting will form part of several efforts by leaders in the sub region to resolve Mali’s political crisis.

The statement further said while in Accra, the Vice President will meet with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana to discuss issues bothering on their wellbeing in the West African country.

Accompanying the Vice President is the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada.

Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja at the end of his engagements in Ghana.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: