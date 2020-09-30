Kwara schools to resume Oct 5, tertiary institutions Oct 12

Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara State Government on Wednesday announced the resumption of academic activities for public and private schools in the state from Monday, Oct 5.

A statement by the Commissioner for Communications, Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin in Ilorin, said that state-owned tertiary institutions are also to reopen from Oct. 12 or as may be determined by their respective governance structures.

“With various training held for teachers on how to protect themselves and students from the COVID-19 infection, improved manpower in monitoring and case tracing, and an appreciable guarantee of some protection for the children, the government hereby directs the reopening of elementary schools from Oct. 5.

“COVID-19 is still with us. The government, therefore, urges school authorities to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to, including physical distancing, use of face masks, and constant washing of hands with soap and water, in order to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus.

”The government similarly wishes our students and teacher a safe stay in school, while promising to continue to do its best to keep the citizens safe at all times.

”Schools with scanty regards for safety protocols risk being shut,” Afolabi-Oshatimeyin warned.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that schools had been ordered shut since March 23 following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

