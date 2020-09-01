Kogi announces resumption of schools on September 14

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Kogi State Government has announced the reopening of schools on September 14, 2020, inclusive of Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones who made the announcement in Lokoja on Tuesday, said the State Government arrived at decision after series of interaction with the relevant stakeholders and assessment of both private and public schools in the state to ascertain their level of preparedness and safety for reopening of schools from COVID-19 break.

”You will recall that His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, had directed the closure of all schools from primary to tertiary institutions in the state from March 23, because of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

”Subsequently, upon the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education, exit classes were opened for Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 in Kogi on August 10, to particularly allow the SS3 classes to prepare and write the WAEC examination.

”Therefore, upon further review having had several meetings with relevant stakeholders, His Excellency has directed that all schools in Kogi State should fully reopen on September 14, 2020”, he said.

The commissioner stressed that the state government’s decision to reopen all classes was upon the success story from the resumed exit classes, ‘We have not recorded any negative report as far as COVID-19 pandemic is concerned. Hence, His Excellency dimmed it fit for every school to open for full academic activities”, he said.

He, however, advised all heads of schools to ensure full compliance with the COVID-19 protocols which had been clearly set out by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

He added that the ministry would review the state’s Academic Calendar accordingly to reflect on the new development, and the details would be worked out and released to the relevant stakeholders in due course before resumption.

Jones enjoined all relevant educational stakeholders like ANCOPSS, ASSUS, SUBEB, NAPPS, NUT, STETSCOM, Heads of state’s Tertiary Institutions, and every other stakeholder to liaise with the ministry for further clarification.

He equally informed the general public, parents, guardians, schools heads that the state government was very particular about the health and safety of our learners in Kogi State.

”So, the State Government will not stop at anything to ensure that our learners are kept in good condition as far as COVID-19 pandemic and indeed other diseases or health issues are concerned.

”We encouraged everybody to play their roles be ensuing personal hygiene reiterating that personal hygiene remained the personal responsibility of everybody.

”For the higher institutions, I have personally placed direct telephone calls to the heads of all state’s tertiary institutions and I had discussions with them to ascertain their level of preparedness. It appears that all of them are fully ready for schools’ reopening.

”We have equally asked them to get in touch with the ministry should there be any further requirements in order for them to make their institutions safe for the benefit of students and staff”, the Commissioner said.

Vanguard

