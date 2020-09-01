Kano CJ appoints two acting Chief Registrar, Secretary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir Umar has on Monday approved the appointment of two acting Chief Registrar for the state high court and Shariah Court of Appeal and a secretary for the state Judicial Service Commission.

Justice Umar in a statement by the Spokesman, Kano State Judiciary, Baba Jibo Ibrahim made available to newsmen in the state, said Abdullahi Ado Bayero and Abubakar Haruna Khalil were appointed Chief Registrar State High Court and Shariah Court of Appeal respectively following the elevation of the Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, Kano, Jamilu Shehu Sulaiman to the Higher Bench.

According to the statement, “the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Nura Sagir Umar has approved the redeployment of Abdullahi Ado Bayero from Sharia Court of Appeal to the High Court of Justice, kano as the acting Chief Registrar High Court of Justice, Kano pending the ratification by the Judicial Service Commission, Kano.

“Similarly, the Chief Judge, also approved the appointment of Abubakar Haruna Khalil as the acting chief Registrar, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano. Until his appointment, he is the Deputy Chief Registrar, Sharia Court of Appeal Kano.

“In another development, the Chief Judge also approved the appointment of Fatima Adamu to act as the Secretary, Judicial Service Commission, Kano.

“Fatima Adamu until this appointment is the Director Probate at High Court of Justice, Kano and also a Chief Magistrate in Nomansland Complex.

“All the appointment, which took immediate effect, is in recognition of their hardworking, dedications and commitment to duty,” the statement however reads.

