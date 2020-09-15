Kainji Dam, Hydro Power Plant intact ― Mainstream

Kindly Share This Story:

Emma Ujah

The Management of Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, operators of the Kainji and Jebba Hydro Power Plants said, that the facilities were intact and in full operations.

The company was reacting to what it described as a “wicked rumour trending on social media” that Kainji Dam has burst its banks.

According to a statement by Mr Olugbenga Adebola, Head, Corporate Communications of the company, “This news is totally false. Our dam is in full operations and currently supplying power to the national grid.

“The fact that we are in full and normal operations can easily be confirmed from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the National Control Center (NCC) who are our dispatchers to the national grid.

“The Kainji Hydro Power Plant is currently carrying out water spillage exercise to regulate the water flow along the river Niger. The dam reservoir is currently not at its fullest capacity and will not be in the coming months, therefore bursting its banks does not arise.

“This is an exercise carried out annually to ensure that the reservoir is well secured and that the expected flow of water along the River Niger and its tributaries are controlled.

“Our team of dedicated and experienced engineers are working round the clock to ensure power supply to the nation as well as the safety and integrity of our dam. We would like to assure the public that there is no cause for alarm and the wicked and fake news should be disregarded.”

Vanguard

