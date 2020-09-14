Breaking News
Translate

Just in: Ayo Akinwale, Nollywood actor, academician dies at 74

On 9:31 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Prof Ayo Akinwale, a prominent Nollywood actor and lecturer in the Department of Performing Arts, University of Ilorin, has died at  74.

Mr Kunle Akogun, Director of Corporate Affairs of the University of Ilorin who confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said he died on the Sept. 13.

Akinwale began his acting career in the 1970s featuring in television and drama productions.

He won the Best Indigenous actor award at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Born in Ibadan, he attended Methodist High School and the University of Ibadan before beginning  academic work as a lecturer at the Polytechnic Ibadan.

He was the Dean, Faculty of Arts and Culture of University of Ilorin and also the Chairman of Oyo State Council for Arts and Culture.

READ ALSO: I’ll turn Okada into a University hub – Ize-Iyamu

Akinwale also starred in several cultural festivals across Nigeria, a versatile producer, academician and play writer.

He produced a ‘Sango’in 1997, Ladepo Omo Adanwo in 2005 and Iranse Ajein 2007.

He was the poinnier board Chairman of UnilorinFM. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!