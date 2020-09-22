IPOB warns against abduction, killing of members by security agents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, condemned in strong terms, the alleged harassment, abduction, torture and secret killing of its members or anybody suspected to be its member, throughout Igbo land.

The pro Biafra group alleged that the deliberate ethnic cleansing has continued unabated despite its repeated alarms.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB alleged that for no justifiable reason, the Nigerian security operatives on September 18, 2020, murdered one, Mazi Onyeka Udechukwu, a vigilante operative in Enugu State.

It equally alleged that the men, whom it described as terrorists in security uniform also shot and shattered their victim, Udechukwu’s father’s private part with bullets at Ogui Road, Enugu.

It said that the man whom they shattered his private part with bullets is currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

READ ALSO:

IPOB’s statement read, “We the global family of IPOB, ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, condemn in very strong terms, the constant harassment, abduction, torture, and secret killing of Biafrans or anybody suspected to be IPOB member throughout Biafraland.

“This deliberate ethnic cleansing has continued unabated despite our repeated alarms. For no just cause, the Nigerian security operatives on September 18, 2020, murdered Mazi Udechukwu, a vigilante operative in Enugu State.

“These terrorists in security uniform also shot and shattered Udechukwu’s father’s private part with bullets at Ogui Road, Enugu. The victim’s badly wounded father is currently receiving intensive medical treatment in a hospital.

“It is still a surprise that the Nigeria security agents suddenly became a willing tool in the hands of the Fulani-led Federal Government for the elimination of Judo -Christians and Biafrans.

“There is no gain saying the fact that the failure of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the recent unprovoked attack and barbaric killing of unarmed IPOB members at Emene, has only emboldened the perpetrators of this atrocity and criminality.

“We are equally aware of the ongoing abductions at Omuma Road, Aba, Abia State, and Obigbo in Igweocha, Rivers State being perpetrated by those terrorists in Nigerian security uniform.

“More than two people have already been murdered. IPOB is monitoring all these atrocities, and those behind them must be prepared to face the consequences when the time comes.

“The latest victims of this criminality include Mazi Chukwudi Idika and 10 others, who committed no crime known to mankind. The Fulani dominated security officers in Abia State, also tortured an innocent woman and took her into custody without any provocation.

“We are constrained to warn that Nigerian security agencies must stop using high handedness on the peaceful members of IPOB, and innocent citizens of Biafra from now, otherwise, they will regret their actions soon. Enough is enough.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: