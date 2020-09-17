Insecurity challenges can be addressed through intelligence gathering ― IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe – Warri

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday said the insecurity challenges in the country can be largely addressed through effective intelligence generation by the State Intelligence Bureau, SIB.

The Inspector General of Police made this statement in Warri, Delta State, during the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the State Intelligence Investigation Bureau, SIIB, Office in Warri Area Command, Delta State, by the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ.

The IGP who was represented by Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Inuwa, noted that Intelligence was the bedrock of modern policing globally.

Adamu said the completion of the building project was apt in the sense that it will position the Intelligence wing of the Nigerian Police Force to be at its best.

“It will contribute immensely in keeping the police ahead of the criminal elements in the society and as such proactively nip in the bud the various activities of the men of the underworld.

He commended the National Coordinator of CEPEJ, Sheriff Mulade, for completing the project saying that the project was the “first post-Covid-19 Corporate Social responsibility project investment in the police by an NGO CSO who’s effect objective are geared towards a safer society.”

Earlier the National Coordinator, CEPEJ, Sheriff Mulade, said the event is another landmark activity of the organization in it’s quest to promote peace, unity and environmental sustainability in the African continent.

He said the event marked the International Day of Peace, 2020, with the theme, “Shaping Peace Together.”

“With the ever-rising spate of crisis, crime and criminality around the world, especially Nigeria, new institutional arrangements are put in place to deal with the different conflicts.

“CEPEJ believed that the development of the Nation will play an important role in the stability and prosperity of the African continent as a whole,” Mulade said.

He added that CEPEJ was committed to supporting peace, justice and good governance, adding that they also look forward to working more with government and non-government actors in these endeavours.

